AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood + more country stars rev up for Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

You can catch Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on the Iowa Speedway next summer.

All three superstar country acts have signed on to play the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, with Carrie and Kenny taking the stage on Saturday, July 22. The next day, ZBB will rock out with the racing fans, sharing the bill with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

In 2022, over 80,000 fans turned out to celebrate the jam-packed weekend of racing and music. Next year’s event promises to be even more special, with the weekend planned for the 2023 NTT Indycar Series schedule.

The Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend is set for July 21-23, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 5, but fans can register now for a pre-sale that will open prior to the onsale date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

robert-plant-and-alison-krauss-set-for-cmt-crossroads
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss set for CMT Crossroads

courtesy of CMT Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to star in the latest edition of CMT Crossroads, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The 90-minute special, CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, will debut November 29 at 9 p.m. ET and have the two artists performing tracks from their albums Raising Sand and Raise The Roof, including “High And Lonesome,” “Can’t Let Go” and “Gone Gone Gone.” They will also team for some Led Zeppelin tracks, including “Rock and […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%