AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Chris Evans named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2022

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s official! People‘s magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2022 is Chris Evans

The news was announced on Monday night’s episode on ” href=”” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank”>The Late Show with Stephen ColbertAlthough Evans, wasn’t able to appear live in studio, a short skit played featuring 2016’s “Sexiest Man Live” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivering the exciting news to the Capitan America star. 

In the clip, Johnson seems perplexed by the idea that he had to give up the title after his year, stating “I never gave the title up… I’m sexiest man alive in perpetuity.”

After agreeing that Johnson is both still alive and sexy, the two agree to share the title. Prompted to then “say something sexy,” Evans says, “Go vote tomorrow.”

In an interview with People, the 41-year-old actor joked that the title “is tough to be interviewed about.”

“It feels like a weird form of humble bragging,” he said.

However, one person that will be excited to boast about Evans’ new title is his mother Lisa

“My mom will be so happy,” he shared. “She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

When it comes to the Boston native’s friends, though, he’s prepping for some kindhearted teasing, telling the magazine, “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”

Nonetheless, Evans is sure this moment is one that he’ll look back on warmly. 

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’ ” he said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

over-100-children-with-illnesses-or-disabilities-are-set-to-perform-“every-taylor-song-ever.”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Over 100 children with illnesses or disabilities are set to perform “Every. Taylor. Song. Ever.”

Courtesy of Songs For Kids The release of Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, has inspired several publications to rank every song Taylor's recorded, which is quite an undertaking, considering there are over 200 of them. But some enterprising kids are going to go one step further: They say they're going to perform every song Taylor's ever recorded. The Songs for Kids Foundation has announced its inaugural Every. Taylor. Song. Ever. Fest!, […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%