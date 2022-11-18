AD
Chris Rock explains why he didn't fight back after Oscars slap

November 18, 2022

Background
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

(Note Language) Just days after it was announced Chris Rock would take the stage for Netflix’s first-ever livestream, the comedian returned to Dolby Theatre, the site of his infamous Oscars slap.

Page Six reports he opened up his comedy show with a few jokes about last year’s Capitol riot before addressing what perhaps was the elephant in the room.

As some may recall, Chris ruffled feathers at the 2022 Academy Awards when he made a G.I. Jane joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith‘s buzz cut. The joke was offensive to the actress, as she lives with alopecia, as well husband Will Smith, who took the stage to slap Rock before returning to his seat and declaring, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

“People were like, ‘Did it hurt?’ You’re goddamn right it hurt,” Chris said when discussing the slap in his show. “Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. I am not the same size, OK? This mother f***** played [MuhammadAli! I played Pookie from ‘New Jack City!’”

As for why he didn’t retaliate, he explained, “Because I got parents.” He continued, “Because I was raised, you know? You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people! No, I’m not a victim!”

Will, who later won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, apologized numerous times after the incident; he’s banned from attending the awards ceremony for the next 10 years.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Report: The Justice Department launches investigation into Live Nation

TAS Rights Management Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, is reportedly under an antitrust investigation by the Justice Department. The news comes as the company enters damage control over the chaotic rollout of presale tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The New York Times reports Live Nation Entertainment is being investigated by the Justice Department's antitrust division for any potential abuse of power and whether it "maintains a monopoly over the industry." The investigation […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

