AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Christina Aguilera to tell her life story in new documentary

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Christina Aguilera is partnering with TIME Studios and Roc Nation for an intimate documentary about her life.

Announced Thursday, the as-yet-unnamed film has found a director in Ting Poo, whose team has been quietly documenting the pop singer’s life over the past 18 months, enjoying a front row seat for her various life events, performances and places she’s traveled during that time.

A press release states the film will give fans “unprecedented access to Christina’s life story.” It continues, “The documentary will open up her personal archive for a wildly creative look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices.”

The film will feature “never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments” that will “dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.”

A title and release date are forthcoming.

This is TIME Studios’ sophomore collaboration with Roc Nation. They previously teamed up for a docuseries on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-kane-brown’s-“blue-christmas,”-brantley-gilbert’s-new-album-+-more
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kane Brown’s “Blue Christmas,” Brantley Gilbert’s new album + more

Kane Brown puts his spin on Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” in a new, holiday-themed collection of Amazon Original songs. Kane’s song, plus more cover performances of holiday classics from a variety of artists, are available to stream now. Brantley Gilbert’s new album, So Help Me God, is out now. It features a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called “Heaven By Then.” Dolly Parton is on the cover of […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%