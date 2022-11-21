Computer glitch caused Donald Trump’s name to pop up during Elton John concert

Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

A computer glitch during Elton John’s Sunday night broadcast of his final U.S. Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at Dodger’s Stadium left some viewers watching on Disney+ a bit shocked. That’s because former President Donald Trump’s name showed up in the closed captions several times.

Posts on social media pointed out the error, which happened more than once, including while Elton was singing “Levon” and “Candle in the Wind.” And while TMZ speculated it was the result of a hack, sources say it was a simple error.

Disney+ hasn’t commented on the glitch, but sources tell Variety it happened because an outside vendor was used for the live closed captioning. That vendor also transcribes news events, so Trump’s name likely had a keyboard shortcut, which somehow was inserted during the Elton telecast. The mistake was eventually fixed for the on-demand replay of the concert.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.