AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Computer glitch caused Donald Trump’s name to pop up during Elton John concert

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment

A computer glitch during Elton John’s Sunday night broadcast of his final U.S. Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at Dodger’s Stadium left some viewers watching on Disney+ a bit shocked. That’s because former President Donald Trump’s name showed up in the closed captions several times.

Posts on social media pointed out the error, which happened more than once, including while Elton was singing “Levon” and “Candle in the Wind.” And while TMZ speculated it was the result of a hack, sources say it was a simple error.

Disney+ hasn’t commented on the glitch, but sources tell Variety it happened because an outside vendor was used for the live closed captioning. That vendor also transcribes news events, so Trump’s name likely had a keyboard shortcut, which somehow was inserted during the Elton telecast. The mistake was eventually fixed for the on-demand replay of the concert.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ryan-reynolds,-amc-and-jimmy-kimmel-helped-resurrect-undead-‘the-walking-dead’-characters-for-new-ads
insert_link

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, AMC and Jimmy Kimmel helped resurrect undead ‘The Walking Dead’ characters for new ads

Laurie Holden for Deloitte - Courtesy Maximum Effort Ryan Reynolds is almost as famous for his ads as he is for his acting, and that was on display Sunday night during AMC's series finale of The Walking Dead. Reynolds' Maximum Effort company teamed up with AMC's Content Room and Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot for a series of spots that used already dead characters from the show to hawk for DoorDash, Ring […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%