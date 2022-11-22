AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

Couple welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — An Oregon family is overjoyed after welcoming twins born from embryos that were frozen 30 years ago.

“They’ve been a joy to have to us and to their siblings,” dad Philip Ridgeway told Knoxville, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WATE of his new twins, Lydia and Timothy, who now make the Ridgeways a family of six.

The 30-year-old embryos have broken the record for the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a successful live birth, according to research staff at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library. The embryos, which were donated by an anonymous married couple using in vitro fertilization, had originally been frozen in April 1992.

They were successfully thawed, transferred and then delivered, with assistance from the National Embryo Donation Center and Dr. John Gordon, a medical director at Southeastern Fertility in Knoxville, who was the couple’s doctor.

Lydia and Timothy were born on Oct. 31.

“We wanted to be able to go in and find embryos that had been overlooked for reasons beyond their control, that have been waiting so long for a mom and a dad,” Rachel Ridgeway, the twins’ mom, said.

Gordon told WATE, “They specifically requested the embryos that had been waiting the longest. They actually felt called to specifically say, ‘We want the embryos that everybody else has taken a pass on.'”

Scientists have estimated that there are five frozen embryos for every IVF-related live birth in the U.S. According to Gordon, there are more than 1.4 million frozen embryos waiting to be thawed and transferred.

“We just want them to always know that they were chosen, that they are loved,” Rachel Ridgeway added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

james-cameron-says-‘avatar’-sequel-must-become-one-of-the-biggest-movies-in-history-“just-to-break-even”
insert_link

Entertainment News

James Cameron says ‘Avatar’ sequel must become one of the biggest movies in history “just to break even”

20th Century Studios (NOTE LANGUAGE) Advance tickets for the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water are now on sale, and James Cameron — or, more accurately, Disney-owned 20th Century Studios — certainly hopes you buy some. To GQ, Cameron explained the long-in-development sequel to the 2009 original — the highest-grossing movie of all time — has a, pardon pun, high water mark to hit to make its money back. When […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%