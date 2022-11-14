AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Crypto trading site FTX under federal investigation amid bankruptcy

todayNovember 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now the subject of an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prosecutors join regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in investigating the circumstances of FTX’s bankruptcy.

At issue, the sources said, is whether FTX violated securities laws when it reportedly gave customer funds to Alameda Research, the trading firm of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Authorities in the Bahamas, where FTX was located, have also launched a criminal investigation, according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police.

Earlier this month, concerns of financial instability at FTX — a top platform where users buy and sell crypto — triggered a wave of customer withdrawals totaling billions of dollars. But FTX lacked sufficient funds to pay sellers, instead imposing a halt on withdrawals altogether.

On Friday, FTX began bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S., as it assesses the value of its remaining assets, a company announcement said.

Bankman-Fried, 30, a prominent crypto entrepreneur and the CEO of FTX, resigned on Friday, the announcement added.

The fall of FTX centers in part on the cryptocurrency exchange’s close relationship with Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund also founded by Bankman-Fried.

FTX lent customer deposits to Alameda Research to help it meet its liabilities, and top executives at Alameda Research were aware of it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

FTX faced a sudden selloff last week of a native cryptocurrency called FTT after news outlet CoinDesk reported that a significant portion of Alameda Research’s assets consisted of the token, calling into question the financial independence of FTX.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of rival crypto exchange Binance, announced that he would sell $580 million worth of the token, causing a further spike in customer withdrawals that totaled $5 billion in a single day.

The selloff, akin to a bank run, put FTX in a difficult position of meeting the sudden demand for customer funds.

Some crypto traders on the platform have said they cannot access their money and may never get it back. The debacle coincides with a rough year for crypto, as the value of bitcoin has fallen more than 60%.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-cyndi-lauper,-taylor-swift,-harry-styles,-adele,-nick-jonas,-katy-perry-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry and more

Cyndi Lauper will be on hand to help announce the new class of Grammy nominees on Tuesday. The two-time Grammy winner, along with country duo Dan + Shay, will perform during the livestream, which starts 12 p.m. ET. ﻿Taylor Swift﻿'s "Anti-Hero" holds steady on the﻿ Billboard ﻿Hot 100, topping the chart for a third straight week. The song was streamed 31.1 million times and sold 327,000 copies — thanks to seven new remixes — over the […]

todayNovember 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%