AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney jokes that his kids are “pretty devastated” about getting a baby brother

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Dan + Shay won Favorite Duo or Group at the 2022 AMA Awards over the weekend, but back home in Arkansas, band mate Shay Mooney is working on growing another group of his own: He and his wife Hannah are eagerly anticipating the arrival of baby boy number three.

However, on the AMAs red carpet, Shay admitted to ET Online that his two sons — five-year-old Asher and two-year-old Ames — aren’t exactly thrilled that the new addition to the family will be a baby brother.

“They were more excited at the thought of a baby sister. They were pretty devastated whenever they found out it was another brother,” Shay laughed. “But it’s funny, man. They’re gonna be great big brothers, and we’ll have a lot of fun.”

Asher and Ames were watching the AMAs from home, Shay said, but added, “They don’t know why dad’s on TV.”

As for the singer and his wife, they’re just excited to expand their family, and are bracing themselves for the chaos ahead.  Or, as Shay put it, “We’re about to be outnumbered!” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

annie-lennox-launches-fundraiser-to-fight-against-gender-bias
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Annie Lennox launches fundraiser to fight against gender bias

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Annie Lennox is spearheading a new fundraising effort to fight against gender bias. The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just launched the Circle Music Icons Auction, with proceeds going to her non-profit The Circle. “Ahead of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, I am delighted to have brought together some of the world’s greatest female artists for a very special auction to help […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%