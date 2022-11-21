AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Danai Gurira on the action and emotion of ‘Wakanda Forever’

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD

The sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again reigned atop the box office over this weekend, with a worldwide take that’s closing in on the $550 million mark.

For actress Danai Gurira, who reprises as Dora Milaje leader Okoye, the movie was an emotional rollercoaster, set off, naturally, by the 2020 death of her “brother,” Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman.

Her loss played into how unmoored Okoye comes to feel in the film, The Walking Dead veteran recently explained at a press event. Wakanda Forever sees the seemingly invincible Okoye not only defeated in combat but stripped of her status as general of the queen’s guard, and banished by Angela Bassett‘s grieving Queen Ramonda.

In the movie’s early action scenes, Okoye goes toe to webbed feet with a group of Talokanil warriors, finding the super-powered undersea dwellers too much for even her. The fight required extensive training, as did the movie’s underwater fight scenes — which earned a laugh from the actress in retrospect.

Gurira admits with a smile, “Well, you know, there are two sides of me. You know, there’s the side that, you know, gets it, and the side that’s like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Really? Do we have to?’ … And then the other side took over and understood that this was actually great. And I’m very thankful for the idea that these characters get to explore so many facets of their humanness.”

She explains, “I think that that is something that is crucial, honestly, with a platform this unprecedented is that we see…the kaleidoscope of their humanness and the world gets to see that because it isn’t very common. You know, we don’t get to see that do that much [in movies].”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elton-john’s-final-us-concert-was-more-star-studded-offstage-than-on
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Elton John’s final US concert was more star-studded offstage than on

Ben Gibson for Rocket Entertainment While Elton John welcomed some notable names to the stage Sunday night for his final North American concert -- Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and his "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" duet partner Kiki Dee -- the star power in the audience was pretty impressive. Among those who attended the hit-packed show at LA's Dodger stadium were Elton's fellow music legends Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%