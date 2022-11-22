AD
‘Dancing with the Stars’ ﻿season 31: Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas are Mirrorball champions

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
ABC/Andrew Eccles

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are season 31 Mirrorball champions.

The duo was announced as the winners of the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, beating drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela, comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey, who were paired with pro partners Gleb SavchenkoWitney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy, respectively.

For their final battles on the dance floor, which streamed live on Disney+, the four couples performed a redemption routine chosen by one of the judges, giving them a chance to improve on a routine they performed earlier in the season, followed by a freestyle dance, determined by the couples.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

