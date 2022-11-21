AD
Rev Rock Report

David Bowie’s son unhappy Donald Trump’s using dad’s music

todayNovember 21, 2022

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

David Bowie’s son, director Duncan Jones, isn’t at all happy that Donald Trump continues to use his dad’s music. The latest instance was during Trump’s recent event at Mar-A-Lago announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump used Bowie’s “Heroes” as his exit music; after folks on social media made him aware of it, Jones responded on Twitter with, “We’ve been though [sic] this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.” 

He later added, “Pretty sure he’s doing that just to wind me up.”

Jones’ response comes not long after Isaac Hayes and Tom Petty‘s estates called out Trump for using the artists’ music without permission.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

