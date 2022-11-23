Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes celebrates 25 years of sobriety

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Wednesday marked a very special day in Glenn Hughes’ life. The Deep Purple singer shared on social media that he was celebrating his 25th year of sobriety.

“G’mornin everyone ☀️ so full of gratitude, for these past 25 years of clean & sober living,” he shared on Twitter. “I give thx each & every morning, for another day on planet earth. sending love to my sober brothers & sisters, and more importantly to those who are still suffering,” adding, “#loveistheanswer💜.”

In the post, Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 with Deep Purple, shared a tally of what that 25 years breaks down to: 300 months, or 9,132 days, or 219,150 hours of sobriety.