Def Leppard share live video for “Kick

AD

Def Leppard is giving fans a taste of their live show without having to shell out money for a ticket.

The band just dropped the new video for the track “Kick,” which is a live performance clip from their 2022 The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

“Kick” was the first single from the band’s most recent album, Diamond Star Halos.

Next up for Def Leppard, they bring their tour with Mötley Crüe to Latin America and Europe in 2023, with dates kicking off February 18th in Mexico City, Mexico.