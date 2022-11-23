Def Leppard share live video for “Kick

Donald Trump reported losses of nearly $1 billion over 2-year period, accountant says
(New York) -- Donald Trump reported nearly $1 billion in operating losses over a two-year period about a decade ago, an accountant testified at the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, spilling into public tax information that the former president has tried repeatedly to keep private. The accountant, Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA, the firm that prepared tax returns for Trump and his company, testified Tuesday that Trump […]