Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard, The Beach Boys & more collaborating with Vault Comics for Headshell graphic novel project

todayNovember 4, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Artists including Def Leppard and The Beach Boys have teamed up with Vault Comics for a new graphic novel project called Headshell.

The endeavor aims to “present original stories inspired by artists’ careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love.”

“Great musicians are storytellers,” the Headshell description reads. “But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences.”

Other artists taking part include Metallica, Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz and rapper Redman.

For more info, visit VaultComics.com/headshell.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchel attends ‘Almost Famous’ opening night on Broadway

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Joni Mitchell’s re-emergence into public life continued Thursday when she attended the opening night of the Broadway musical adaptation of filmmaker Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, Almost Famous. Mitchell – who revealed it was her first-ever Broadway show – declared that the musical was “even better than the movie.” Crowe, told Page Six on opening night that it was “bizarre” seeing a story that was inspired by his […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

