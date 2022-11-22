AD
National News

Delphi murder case in court over whether documents should be unsealed

November 22, 2022

Indiana State Police

(DELPHI, Ind.) — A judge presiding over the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case will hear arguments Tuesday on whether the probable cause affidavit and other documents related to the suspect’s arrest should be unsealed.

Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested last month for the 2017 murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The eighth graders were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed.

At an Oct. 31 news conference announcing the arrest, Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland would not say when Allen, 50, became a suspect or if he knew Abby or Libby.

“Per the court order, we cannot talk about the evidence that’s in the probable cause [affidavit],” McLeland said.

Police also have not released how Abby and Libby were killed.

“There’s a lot of questions we have that are unanswered … but all in due time that will come,” Libby’s grandfather and guardian, Mike Patty, told ABC News after the arrest.

Allen, who was taken into custody on Oct. 26 and charged with two counts of murder, has entered a not guilty plea, according to prosecutors.

Police still ask anyone with information about the case to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

