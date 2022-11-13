AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton wins $100M award from Jeff Bezos to put to “great use”

todayNovember 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton is known for her charm, twang and award-winning songwriting but, behind the big hair and cowgirl boots, is also one of the most distinguished philanthropists – who now has an extra $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to put to “great use.”

The legendary singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last week, accepted The Bezos Award for Courage and Civility Saturday, which included a reward of $100 million.

“[Dolly Parton] gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, and literacy, and so many other things, is just incredible,” Bezos said while presenting Parton with the award.

In 1986, Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation, a non-profit organization that began by offering scholarships to local high school students in the singer’s home state of Tennessee. The foundation grew to include Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that sends a child free books from birth until the age of 5.

Nearly four decades later, the program has since expanded internationally and in 2020 the foundation celebrated its 150 million books gifted, according to its website.

Parton also made a notable contribution to supporting the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the height of the 2020 pandemic to support vaccine research teams.

“When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is,” Parton said while accepting the award Saturday. “I will do my best to do good things with this money.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

missing-mother-of-2-left-‘significant-amount-of-blood’-in-home-before-disappearance
insert_link

National News

Missing mother of 2 left ‘significant amount of blood’ in home before disappearance

Castillo Family (LOS ANGELES) -- Rachel Castillo, a mother of two, disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, leaving behind “a significant amount of blood” at the scene, according to local police. Simi Valley Police believe Castillo is in danger, and the family is desperately seeking answers. "Upon further investigation, a significant amount of blood was located in her home. Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown. […]

todayNovember 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%