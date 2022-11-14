AD
Driver arrested for allegedly driving car through South Los Angeles festival, injuring seven

November 14, 2022

Background
(LOS ANGELES) — Police have arrested a driver who allegedly crashed his car through a street carnival in South Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring seven people.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 23-year-old Steven Weems for felony hit and run, officials told ABC News. Weems is being held on $50,000 bail, the LAPD confirmed.

The incident occurred near the 3000 block of South Trinity Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Police told ABC News Los Angeles station KABC that the victims were between 30 and 50 years old. The police also told ABC News the victims in the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Similar posts

