AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash said his foot got stuck on accelerator

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HINGHAM, Mass.) — A man has been charged after his SUV plowed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one and injuring many others, prosecutors said.

The driver, 53-year-old Bradley Rein, told police that his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled through the glass wall and into the store when his foot got stuck on the accelerator, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

People both inside and outside of the store were injured, and a few people were pinned up against the wall of the store, according to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy. Bystanders helped provide first aid, Murphy said.

Eighteen people were taken to hospitals on Monday; eight patients remain hospitalized as of Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Officials at South Shore Hospital said it received patients with head trauma, “mangled limbs” and life-threatening injuries.

Rein pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was identified as the man killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Rein is next in court on Dec. 22.

Hingham is about 20 miles southwest of Boston.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-‘pitch-perfect’,-98-degrees-and-katharine-mcphee
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, ‘Pitch Perfect’, 98 Degrees and Katharine McPhee

Taylor Swift's home on Cornelia Street in New York City — yes, she sang about it on her Lover album — is up for sale and could be yours for $45,000 a month. Corcoran listed the 1870s carriage house-turned-luxury home that Taylor once rented. It has four bedrooms, five baths, three gas fireplaces and more perks fit for a pop star. Jeff Timmons﻿, ﻿Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, Erik Michael Estrada from O-Town, and Jamie Jones from All-4-One teamed up or a cover of "O Holy Night" featuring the Sequoia […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%