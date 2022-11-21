AD
Dua Lipa, Elton John and more to be honored at Variety’s Hitmakers celebration

todayNovember 21, 2022

Artists like Dua Lipa and Elton John will be honored at Variety‘s sixth annual Hitmakers celebration next month.

The outlet selected this year’s batch of honorees based on the impact of their music.

Elton and Dua will be saluted with the Hitmakers of the Year honor based off the success of their “Cold Heart-PNAU Remix” collaboration. Not only that, Variety will tip their hat to the singers based on their success on the charts as well as the impact they’ve had on future artists.

Sam Smith was named an honoree, along with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras, for Innovator of the Year. The outlet salutes Sam for being the first openly nonbinary artist and Petras for being the first transgender singer to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Kate Bush was also shown some love thanks to her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” that turned into a summer smash this year after featuring on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The song is the 12th most-consumed song of 2022. She will be awarded Sync of the Year.

Other nominees include rapper Latto, who will be awarded with Breakthrough Artist thanks to her hit “Big Energy,” which samples the 1981 song “Genius of Love” by Tom Tom ClubMariah Carey also sampled the hit for her 1995 song “Fantasy” and later joined Latto on a “Big Energy” remix. Variety saluted the rapper for her two new Grammy nods and for winning Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards.

Imagine Dragons will be on hand to collect Group of the Year thanks to their explosive hit “Enemy” that was featured on the Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends.

Variety‘s Hitmakers celebration is an invitation-only brunch, which will be held on December 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

