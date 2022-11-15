AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘DWTS’ judge Len Goodman to step down as judge, pro Whitney Carson pregnant with baby #2

todayNovember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Christopher Willard

Dancing with the Stars dropped a few bombshells during Monday night’s episode.

The first announcement of the night came from dance pro Whitney Carson, who revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister. The pair are already parents to two-year-old son Leo.

The dancer, who is paired with Wayne Brady this season, shared, “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby number two.”

“I’m so blessed. And this felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great,” she said.

Then, later in the show, longtime judge Len Goodman announced that this season would be his last.

“It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” he expressed, adding that he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Goodman, who’s 78, has been a judge on DWTS since 2005.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bruce-springsteen-clears-up-some-popular-myths-about-himself-on-‘the-tonight-show’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen clears up some popular myths about himself on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bruce Springsteen took a moment during night one of his Tonight Show takeover on Monday to clear up some popular myths surrounding the legendary rocker. As to whether he really sleeps with a guitar next to him, so that in case he dreams up a song he can immediately wake up and record it, Springsteen admitted, "I have done that." Noting that both he and Taylor Swift are mounting U.S. […]

todayNovember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%