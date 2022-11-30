Elton John breaks record for the most months on top of ‘Billboard’ Top Tour char

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Elton John has scored a new Billboard chart record. Thanks to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton is number one on the Top Tours chart this month, making it his record-setting fifth month on top.

During the month of October, Elton brought in $49.6 million from only eight shows to top the monthly Boxscore report. That translates to $6.2 million per show.

Elton was the first artist to land at number one on the Top Tour list when it launched in 2019 and held that spot three more times before touring was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. He held the record for the most months at number one until last month, when Bad Bunny tied him — but Elton has surpassed him to hold the record once again.

As of now, Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which launched in 2018, has grossed more than $700 million; he is on track to surpass Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour as the top-grossing tour of all time. It brought in $776.4 million.