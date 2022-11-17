AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Elton John chose to retire from touring so his sons won’t have their lives “defined by their father’s career”

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Disney+

Elton John closes out his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this summer and husband David Furnish explained why the legendary singer wants to take his final bow from touring.

“I think the most important thing, and the most significant thing for us, is what this means to our family,” Furnish told Billboard. “Because as long as I’ve known Elton, he’s been on the road, doing 90 to 100 shows annually. It’s a big commitment.”

Furnish said he and Sir Elton now have an even bigger commitment to attend to — their “beautiful sons.” The pair share 9-year-old Elijah and 11-year-old Zachary.

He explained, “We were able to take them with us in the early days. And now they have their own lives. And that’s really important that they continue to have their own lives, their own identity, to not have their life defined by their father’s career.”

Sir Elton will close out the U.S. leg of his farewell tour with a trio of dates at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with the final night set for November 20. As for why Elton chose to close things out in LA, Furnish said the city is a “very, very special place for us.”

“We have a home here. Our sons were born next-door [to The Webster] at Cedars-Sinai; they’re coming in next week to come and see the shows. We have our annual Oscar party here; we’ve raised $95 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation with that event for over 25 years,” he explained.

Sir Elton’s final show at Dodger Stadium will be livestreamed on Disney+ on Sunday.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour concludes July 8 with a show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-pink-make-up-a-song-on-the-spot-on-‘jimmy-kimmel-live!’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Watch Pink make up a song on the spot on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images If you've ever doubted Pink is a talented musician, just watch her Wednesday night performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! During a game called "Wing It and Sing It," Pink had to make up a song on the spot using lyrics she'd never seen before. Accompanied by a piano player, she started singing an original melody while Jimmy presented her with lyrics describing what a weird and unlikeable person she is. Pink began singing […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%