AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Elton John taps Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen to star in new “Hold Me Closer” music video

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nearly a year after Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen performed a Gold medal-winning routine to a medley of Elton John‘s hits, he’s using his extraordinary talent to breathe new life into Sir Elton’s “Hold Me Closer.”

Sir Elton released an acoustic version of his and Britney Spears‘ collab and tapped the 23-year-old skater to star in its brand new music video.

The video starts with Chen, a self-professed lifelong fan of Elton, lacing up and hitting the ice to perform a beautiful routine he choreographed specifically for the piano-heavy ballad. Chen effortlessly flips, spins and performs a series of Olympic-Gold-worthy moves before staring proudly into the camera at the song’s finale.

Chen won the gold medal in the men’s singles competition at the 2022 Winter Games. Just like the routine he performed in the new music video, Chen choreographed a thrilling free skate program to cover versions of Elton’s “Rocket Man,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

Sir Elton lauded Chen’s win on social media, writing, “Congratulations Nathan Chen for winning Gold skating to ‘Rocket Man’ in the free skate finals in Beijing.”

It should be noted the new video was filmed at Yale University’s Ingalls Ice Rink, affectionately called the Yale Whale, where Chen trained for the 2022 Olympic Games. He majored in statistics and data science at the university.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bruce-springsteen-gives-update-on-second-covers-album,-confirms-‘tracks-2’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen gives update on second covers album, confirms ‘Tracks 2’

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Bruce Springsteen just released his soul covers record Only The Strong Survive, which is billed as volume 1, so of course fans are wondering when they’ll get to hear volume 2. And it sounds like it’s not too far off.  “Volume 2, I would say, is probably three-quarters recorded,” The Boss tells Rolling Stone, explaining the genre he’ll focus on is “very similar” to the first album. “I continued working […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%