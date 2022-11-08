AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elton John teams with Saks Fifth Avenue for curated, charity holiday collection

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Fans of Elton John know he loves to shop, so it’s no surprise that he’s collaborating with one of the most famous department stores in the world for a good cause.

Elton has teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue for a curated holiday collection, proceeds from which will go to The Elton John AIDS Foundation. The collection is available to shop now and includes items from Balmain, Versace, Louboutin, Dior, Burberry, Chopard, Gucci, Baccarat, Manolo Blahnik and Caroline Herrera.

In a statement, Elton says, “There are so many ways I enjoy expressing creativity—through my music, my fashion…and my gift-giving! I’m inspired by all the creativity we saw in the designers we partnered with for this collection. Better yet, they’re helping fuel the other great passion in my life, Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund, which helps provide care to those who need it most.”

As part of the deal, Saks will donate $1 million to Elton’s AIDS Foundation — including $500,000 worth of proceeds from the collection — regardless of how well it sells.

On December 6 at 12 p.m. ET, you can go to Saks Live and watch Elton sitting down with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele for an intimate conversation.

Speaking to Saks for its website, Elton talked about how he celebrates the holidays.

“Christmas is a massive deal in our family as our eldest son Zachary was born on Christmas day,” he reveals. “We have a tradition of celebrating his birthday on Christmas Eve followed by a big Christmas celebration on the 25th…We love watching our favorite classic holiday movies and listening to great Christmas records.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lindsay-lohan-talks-return-to-acting,-finding-love-with-husband,-bader-shammas
insert_link

Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband, Bader Shammas

Good Morning America Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan. After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film Falling for Christmas, which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix. "It's a great movie," the Mean Girls actress, 36, told Good Morning America on Tuesday. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%