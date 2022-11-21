AD
Elton John’s final US concert was more star-studded offstage than on

todayNovember 21, 2022

While Elton John welcomed some notable names to the stage Sunday night for his final North American concert — Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and his “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” duet partner Kiki Dee — the star power in the audience was pretty impressive.

Among those who attended the hit-packed show at LA’s Dodger stadium were Elton’s fellow music legends Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Joni Mitchell, as well as Taron Egerton, who portrayed Elton in his biopic Rocketman, and Elton’s good pals Donatella Versace, Neil Patrick Harris and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack.

Also in the house were Jude Law, Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance, Miles Teller, Heidi Klum, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Britton, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Dewan, John Stamos, Sara Gilbert, Lisa Rinna, JoJo Siwa and more.

Another guest was Elton’s longtime friend, tennis legend Billie Jean King, who’s also co-owner of the Dodgers. Over the weekend, she and other Dodger executives presented Elton with a $1 million donation to his AIDS Foundation in honor of the three shows he played at the stadium.

Sunday’s show was Elton’s 103rd in the Los Angeles area since his career began, and the 271st show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which started way back in 2018. When it finally wraps up in July of 2023, Billboard notes that it’ll likely overtake U2‘s 360 tour to become the second highest-grossing tour in history, and may even overtake Ed Sheeran‘s Divide tour, which holds the all-time record.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

