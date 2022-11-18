AD
Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello & The Imposters releasing The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic)

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Elvis Costello & The Imposters just earned a Best Rock Album Grammy nomination for The Boy Named If, and now, fans are about to be treated to a new version of the record.

Costello just announced he’s dropping the companion album, The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic), on November 25. The record features live-in-the-studio takes on the album’s songs, recorded during tour rehearsals at Memphis Magnetic Recording in October 2021 and May 2022. 

The album also includes a version of the Costello classic “Every Day I Write The book,” along with covers of The Rolling Stones’ “Out of Time”; Nick Lowe’s “Truth Drug”; The Byrds’ “So You Want Be A Rock and Roll Star”; The Beatles’ “Here There and Everywhere”; and Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Let Me Roll It.” Plus, there is a remix of Costello’s “Magnificent Hurt” by the Japanese duo chelmico, which has just been released.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

mom-of-woman-who-died-in-mexico-says-she-didn’t-believe-it-was-alcohol-poisoning
National News

Mom of woman who died in Mexico says she didn’t believe it was alcohol poisoning

(NEW YORK) -- The mother and sister of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old woman who died while vacationing in Mexico last month, told ABC News' Good Morning America in an exclusive interview that they knew she didn't die of alcohol poisoning. Her death is being investigated as a femicide, a form of gender-based violence, according to the State Attorney General's Office of Baja California Sur. Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, went […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

