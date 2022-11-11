AD
Buck Country Music News

Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain lead Tortuga 2023 lineup

todayNovember 11, 2022

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain will headline the 2023 Tortuga Music Festival, set to take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, next April.

The three-day festival announced its robust lineup this week, featuring a wide array of artists from all genres across three separate stages. Other performing acts hailing from the country genre include Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and Brett Young. Lainey Alaina, Deana Carter and Jameson Rodgers will perform, too, as well as Americana-leaning acts like Brittney Spencer and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Other acts include rapper Wiz Khalifa, rock outfit The Wallflowers and reggae artist Collie Buddz. One stage will be dedicated to emerging artists coming out of Nashville, including Chayce Beckham, Pillbox Patti, Tyler Booth and Dylan Marlowe.

This stage will feature a special performance from singer-songwriter legend Ray Wylie Hubbard, who co-wrote headliner Eric’s recent hit, “Desperate Man.”

Tortuga 2023 is set for April 14-16. Tickets to the three-day seaside festival will go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

