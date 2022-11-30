AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi doesn’t “believe” band’s Mick Mars retirement statement

todayNovember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi says he doesn’t “believe” the band’s statement announcing the retirement of guitarist Mick Mars.

The statement, which was posted in October, reads, “We accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health,” referring to his long battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis. That followed a statement a rep for Mars gave to Variety, which read, “Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.” Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will replace Mars for Mötley’s upcoming 2023 tour dates.

Speaking with the Life in the Stocks podcast, Corabi, who sang on Mötley Crüe’s 1994 self-titled album, says, “I don’t even know if [Mars] left Mötley, I think maybe he was shown the door.”

Corabi recalls the rest of Mötley “complaining about [Mars’] guitar playing” dating back to their 1997 album, Generation Swine, which Corabi had begun recording before he left the band in 1996.

“The majority of the guitars on the Swine record…are mine,” Corabi says. “They were complaining about Mick the whole f***ing time.”

Corabi adds that the guitars on Mötley’s 2008 album Saints of Los Angeles were played by onetime Guns N’ Roses guitarist and Nikki Sixx‘s Sixx:A.M. bandmate DJ Ashba, while John 5 played guitar on the new songs they recorded for 2019’s The Dirt soundtrack.

Regarding Mars’ departure, Corabi concedes that he could “be totally wrong” but says he’s waiting to hear from Mick himself.

“The [statement] that we’ve all heard came from Mötley and their management,” Corabi says, adding that he’s reached out to Mars personally but hasn’t heard back.

“This is all a theory…but, personally, I don’t believe a word of that statement, at all,” he concludes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bob-marley-exhibit-coming-to-the-us-for-the-first-time
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bob Marley exhibit coming to the US for the first time

Mike Prior/Redferns The official Bob Marley One Love Experience is finally coming to the U.S. The exhibit is set to open in Los Angeles on January 27 at Ovation Hollywood.  “We are so thrilled to have the exhibit opening in Los Angeles just in time for Daddy’s birthday,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, shares. “After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the US […]

todayNovember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%