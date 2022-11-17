AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Fast X’ budget reportedly hits $340 million

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
“Fast 9” – Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious franchise started in 2001 as a street racing movie, but has since become something of a car-adjacent James Bond series: After all, Fast 9 saw “family” members Tej and Roman literally blasting off into space.

However, all that ante-upping comes at a price — a massive one, according to The Wrap.

The site says the 10th installment in the blockbuster series has a blockbuster budget to match: $340 million.

By comparison, the site notes, its previous installment, Fast 9, had a budget of $200 million: No small potatoes by any stretch, but some 70% less expensive than Fast X — and that was even including its ludicrous (or Ludacris) space race.

With the price tag from paying star and executive producer Vin Diesel and other returning stars’ salaries, as well as the over-the-top stunts, inflation, COVID safety regulations and marketing, Fast X might have to make at least $500 million before Universal Pictures can break even.

While previous entries in the franchise have easily cleared that much dough — with Fast 7 grossing a series-best $1.5 billion globally, pre-pandemic — the site notes the likely diminishing returns for Universal Pictures in a franchise that still has a series-capping 11th film in the works.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ticketmaster-announces-taylor-swift’s-tour-is-officially-sold-out,-cancels-general-ticket-sales
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ticketmaster announces Taylor Swift’s tour is officially sold out, cancels general ticket sales

TAS Rights Management If you were hoping to buy tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, you are officially out of luck. Ticketmaster announced Thursday that Friday's ticket sale for the general public will not go forward as planned. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted. Fans are obviously […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%