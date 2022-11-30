Festive new holiday candy from Hershey’s, M&Ms and more

The Hershey Company

(NEW YORK) — As the holiday season gets underway, confectioners are busily unveiling new festive sweets.

Hershey’s recently shared a peek at some brand new holiday candy, including its first-ever hot chocolate bombs, which are available with marshmallows or cinnamon chips. The chocolate balls will be available for a limited time and melt into a cup of hot cocoa with the addition of warm milk poured directly over top.

“These hot chocolate bombs are the perfect cozy companion to sip on as you wrap holiday gifts and a great stocking stuffer to boot,” The Hershey Company stated in a press release.

Another new confection this year is a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bar, which is dressed up for the holidays from the inside out with 24 varieties of seasonal imprinted images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings and more.

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch and The Hershey Company have also partnered once again to make Grinch-themed Hershey’s Kisses. In addition to the 9.5-ounce and 7.4-ounce bags, there is a new tree-shaped decorative gift box filled with the assorted Grinch foil wrapped Kisses.

“The holidays are a special time where we can take a moment to relish in the traditions and enjoy seasonal treats that make the season so cherished,” Katie Behrman, associate brand manager of seasons at The Hershey Company, said in a statement.

For fans of candy coated chocolate M&Ms, the company released a new array of personalized gift jars and dispensers that are perfect for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, priced from $29.99 to $49.99.

The limited time holiday boxes are an easy, ready-to-go gift, and are filled with the iconic candy.

Another item hitting shelves in time for seasonal celebrations are the new espresso and dark chocolate M&M’s, the latest flavor innovation with a bold burst of coffee flavor.

The new candy bowl must-have ranges from $3.75 to $4.49 per pack.