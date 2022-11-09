First trailer for ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ is finally here

Courtesy Disney+

We officially have our first look at the upcoming Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, which hits the streamer next month.

The trailer opens with Menzel getting ready for her tour. The “Let It Go” singer informs the camera that it’s the first day of rehearsal for her 17-date tour that ends at her “dream spot” — Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The singer adds her tour is designed “to tell the story of my life and how I got here.” Her narration continues, “My entire identity is wrapped up in being a singer,” as she takes viewers back to when her star first shined — as Maureen Johnson in the 1996 Broadway musical Rent.

“When I got cast in Rent, I got an agent, a record deal, so you think, ‘It’s happening.’ But I sold no records and then I got dropped — I just kind of started all over again,” she says.

Of course, we know the rest of Menzel’s story. She dazzled as the original Elphaba when Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003 and, 10 years later, launched into the Billboard charts with “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen.

Menzel says Frozen‘s success was a defining moment because she connected so much with her character, Elsa.

This leads Menzel to answer these burning questions: “Am I working mom? Are you [a] Broadway girl or are you a pop girl? Who are you? Who do you want to be?”

“I’m all these things,” Menzel says. “And all these things make up who I am.”

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? arrives on Disney+ on December 9.

