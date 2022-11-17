AD
Entertainment News

‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ cast dishes on the new FX dramedy

todayNovember 17, 2022

The new FX dramedy, Fleishman is in Troublepremieres Thursday, starring Jesse Eisenberg as a doctor and a father whose marriage recently fell apart. So what kind of trouble is Fleishman in? Show creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner gave ABC Audio a sneak peek.

“His recent ex-wife dropped off his kids a day early for his custodial weekend. And she does not appear to be coming back,” she spilled. “He is left to deal with a child care crisis, an emotional crisis, a child psychology crisis. And he has to figure out what happened and how things could have gone so wrong without him understanding them.”

Eisenberg adds, “the show seems more about like a marriage, what it’s like to be married and righteous, what it’s like to kind of hold on to something that is slipping away, that you know, were hoping would be sustainable in a relationship.”

Fleishman is in Trouble comes at a time when antisemitism is more pervasive than ever, in the modern era. And while the show isn’t about Judaism specifically, it does feature Jewish characters and actors, including Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody, who are freaked out by the current climate.

“It’s horrifying,” Caplan shared. “I mean, there’s nothing else to say other than for the first time in my life, it’s the thing that I think about in a real world fearful way.”

Brody echoed the same feelings, adding, “It’s the first time I’ve gone, like — and again, very privileged, so, you know, I don’t want to seem so naïve — but for me to go, wow, this is a real, pervasive thing right now that again is in vogue, is like a is very popular right now. That’s something.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

