AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Former “Playboy” model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show.

Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner’s rent on a Las Vegas apartment.

Burchard was found bludgeoned to death in the trunk of Turner’s Mercedes Benz after traveling to Las Vegas to tell her he would no longer pay for her lifestyle, police said. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, said police, who found the car abandoned on a desert road near Lake Mead after Burchard’s long-time girlfriend reported him missing.

As part of the plea agreement, which was entered in Clark County District Court on Wednesday, Turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The other charges she faces will be dismissed when she’s sentenced, according to the agreement.

The particular deal reached with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office is what’s known as an Alford plea. Turner was able to maintain her innocence while pleading guilty, with the understanding that a jury would have convicted her based on the evidence presented by prosecutors.

Turner had previously pleaded not guilty to her initial charges and has been detained in the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting trial. She is now scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023, and faces 10 to 25 years in prison.

Two accused accomplices in Burchard’s murder have also taken plea deals.

Turner’s co-defendant and former boyfriend, Jon Kennison, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced in July to 18 to 25 years in prison.

Another co-defendant, the former couple’s roommate Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder in 2019 and has yet to be sentenced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

who-reports-90%-drop-in-global-covid-19-deaths-since-february
insert_link

Health News

WHO reports 90% drop in global COVID-19 deaths since February

(LONDON) -- The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that there has been a 90% drop in global COVID-19 deaths since February, which he called a "cause for optimism" but still urged "caution" amid the ongoing pandemic. "Just over 9,400 COVID-19 deaths were reported to WHO last week -- almost 90% less than in February of this year, when weekly deaths topped 75,000," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus […]

todayNovember 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%