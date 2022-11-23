AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Garth Brooks sells out every show of his 2023 Las Vegas residency in just one day

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Just days after Garth Brooks announced his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, all shows for the 2023 run sold out in the first day of presale.

The singer shared the news on this week’s installment of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G.

“First of all, thank you. What an unbelievable day this was for us,” Garth told viewers. “Every show in ‘23 is pretty much…done. A whole year in one day. That’s nice.”

The singer also said that he’d been “on the phone all day” with people associated with his Vegas residency, and that he’s hoping to be able to accommodate the fans who weren’t able to snag their tickets due to the rapid sell-out. According to CMT, over 60,000 fans — all of whom had to register through Ticketmaster to participate in the sale — weren’t able to secure their seats.

“How do you take care of those people who weren’t taken care of?” Garth continues.

Garth mused that the remedy for that might be to extend the residency into 2024, but he stressed that nothing is confirmed just yet.

“If ‘24 comes around and Caesars [Palace] is sweet enough to want to do this for another year…[I] wasn’t planning on it, but hey, I got nothing to do!” he said, adding that he’d like the verified fans who tried to get tickets this time around will have first priority for any subsequent shows.

Garth’s residency is set to launch in mid-May at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and will continue through December. He previously played a multi-year Vegas residency, which ran on and off from December 2009 to November 2013, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

def-leppard-share-live-video-for-“kick
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard share live video for “Kick

Def Leppard is giving fans a taste of their live show without having to shell out money for a ticket. The band just dropped the new video for the track “Kick,” which is a live performance clip from their 2022 The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. “Kick” was the first single from the band’s most recent album, Diamond Star Halos. Next up for Def Leppard, they bring their […]

todayNovember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%