Graham Nash announces spring tour

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It was 60 years ago that Graham Nash released his first single with the Hollies, and he’s celebrating his lengthy career with a tour. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is hitting the road next year on a solo trek, dubbed the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour.

The tour will include several multinight stands, kicking off April 15 and 16 in Annapolis, Maryland. He’ll also spend multiple nights in Virginia and Chicago, with the tour wrapping with a three-night stand at New York’s City Winery. He’ll then return to the West Coast in June to make up shows that were postponed due to COVID-19.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.