Green Day’s been “working recording our record” throughout the year

Green Day is officially working on a new album.

In an Instagram post reflecting on their 2022, Billie Joe Armstrong and company reveal that they’ve been “working recording our record” in London and Los Angeles in between all the touring they’ve been doing this year.

The confirmation that a new Green Day album is indeed in the works follows various teasers the punk outfit shared earlier this year relating to the year 1972, which, perhaps not coincidentally, is the year that Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool were all born.

Green Day’s most recent album is 2020’s Father of All… Last year, they dropped a trio of one-off singles: “Here Comes the Shock,” “Holy Toledo!” and “Pollyanna.”

Meanwhile, Green Day is also prepping a reissue of 1997’s ﻿Nimrod﻿ in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary. The expanded package will arrive January 27.