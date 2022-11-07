AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles postpones tour after catching the flu: “I’m devastated”

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Los Angeles Harry Styles fans will have to wait a little while longer to see him in concert, as the shows were postponed due to the singer catching the flu. 

Styles announced the unfortunate news in an Instagram Story on Saturday and expressed that he was “devastated” about not being able to perform. 

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” he wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer continued, “Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

Styles was originally set to perform at LA’s Kia Forum on November 5, 6, snd 7. The dates have now been rescheduled to January 26, 27, and 29, respectively. Tickets for the original dates will be honored. All other tour dates are expected to resume as scheduled. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

at-least-one-killed,-five-wounded-in-three-separate-shootings-across-boston-within-minutes:-police
insert_link

National News

At least one killed, five wounded in three separate shootings across Boston within minutes: Police

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (BOSTON) -- At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in three separate shootings across Boston on Sunday night, police said. The shootings happened in three different neighborhoods of Massachusetts' capital city within a span of about 40 minutes, according to the Boston Police Department. The first was reported at around 9:10 p.m. local time in Mattapan. Officers responded to the scene and found […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%