Rev Rock Report

Home Sweet Home: Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx spends nearly $7 million on new California estate

todayNovember 8, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley Crüe sold its catalog for a reported $150 million last year — and it appears bassist Nikki Sixx has decided what to do with at least some of that windfall.

The real estate website Dirt reports that Sixx and his wife have purchased a huge estate in Lake Sherwood, California, for $6.9 million. The main home on the property, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms, has nearly 8,000 square feet of living space. There’s also an attached four-car garage, a pool house with its own kitchen and bathroom, an outdoor kitchen and bar, and a huge pool, fire pit, spa and sundeck.

As Dirt points out, this mansion isn’t even Sixx’s primary residence: his main home is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Either way, Sixx won’t be spending a lot of time in his new house come 2023. For much of the year, he and Crüe, along with Def Leppard, will be touring Mexico, South America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

