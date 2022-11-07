AD
Mike FM Music News

Hootie & the Blowfish heading home to the Carolinas to warm up for Hurricanes game

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
Live Nation

Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a one-night-only headlining show at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on February 17.

The show will be a pre-party of sorts for fans who’ll be attending the Carolina Hurricanes’ outdoor hockey game against the Washington Capitals on February 17 at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium. Tickets for the show go on sale November 11 at 10 a.m. ET via LiveNation.com.

In 2023, the band will perform at their destination festival HootieFest: The Big Splash, which is set for April 26-29 at Moon Palace Cancún. Joining the group for the four-day event are Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms and Edwin McCain.

Meanwhile, Hootie frontman Darius Rucker, who’s also a country music superstar, will release a new album, Carolyn’s Boy, sometime in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

