Entertainment News

Ice Cube says he lost $9 million movie role for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

todayNovember 23, 2022

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ice Cube says he lost out on a $9 million movie role for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

While appearing on the November 2nd episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the actor and rapper said candidly, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the m************ jab.”

“I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab,” he continued. “F*** that jab. F**** y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Ice Cube later clarified that he “didn’t turn down the movie,” but that he wasn’t hired because of his refusal to get vaccinated.

“I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give [the role] to me,” he said. “The COVID shot, the jab. I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s*** at all. Nothing. F*** them. I didn’t need that s***.”

The admission comes a year after reports circulated that Cube exited the Sony film Oh Hell No, in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

