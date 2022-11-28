AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Idaho murders: Police seeing influx of 911 calls from fearful community

todayNovember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Authorities are receiving an influx of 911 calls from the fearful University of Idaho community weeks after four students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house.

The students — Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — were killed in the early hours of Nov. 13. No arrests have been made.

Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin was sleeping over with Kernodle, his girlfriend.

Moscow police said Sunday that, since the killings, they’ve received 78 “unusual circumstances” calls and 36 welfare check requests — up from 70 calls and 18 requests, respectively, for all of October.

Police, who have been asking the community for help, also noted that residents have uploaded over 488 digital media submissions to the case’s FBI page.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in emergency funds for the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News on Sunday that concerns from the victims’ families over the case going cold are “legitimate,” but he added, “our concern is a successful prosecution.”

“Justice is the end result — we have to do what we are doing [out of public view],” Snell said.

Two other roommates were in the house at the time of the murders and survived, appearing to have slept through the crimes, according to police. The surviving roommates are not considered suspects, police said.

As students return to campus following the Thanksgiving break, the university is gearing up for a candlelight vigil for the four victims, set for Wednesday.

Anyone with information can upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

two-rescued-from-small-plane-after-striking-high-tension-power-lines
insert_link

National News

Two rescued from small plane after striking high-tension power lines

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md.) -- Two people have been rescued from a small private plane after it struck and got lodged in a high-tension power line tower in Montgomery County, Maryland. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein confirmed both the pilot and passenger were transported to local area trauma centers with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. "There's some hypothermia issues," Goldstein said. "They've […]

todayNovember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%