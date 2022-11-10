AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen head to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, and more

todayNovember 10, 2022

Lily Collins is locking down another TV series. The Emily in Paris actress is attached to star in a series adaptation of the novel The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz, according to Variety. As per the logline, the series “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered.” The show is currently in development at Amazon…

Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons and Jean Smart are among the cast taking part in the third annual virtual reading of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families. The table read, once again hosted by Tom Bergeron, takes place Sunday, December 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. PT…

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens is expecting her first child. The 29-year-old actress revealed her baby bump on the red carpet of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, which she attended with her music producer husband Paul DiGiovanni

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

