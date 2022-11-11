AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Chris Rock going live for Netflix, and more

November 11, 2022

Background
AD

Deadline reports This Is Us alum Mandy Moore is planning her next TV project: Twin Flames, a series inspired by the hit Wondery podcast that is in development at Hulu. The project, on which Moore is teaming with This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, “tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soul mate called a “Twin Flame” and must do whatever it takes to be with that person. The two are ultimately “swept into the increasingly dangerous waters of the Twin Flame Universe,” per the outlet…

Former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale has been tapped to star in a comedy series in the works at CBS, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brutally Honest, loosely based on Tisdale’s life, “explores how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage … all before lunch,” according to THR

Chris Rock will be the first person to test out Netflix’s live streaming technology with a global event set for 2023, according to Deadline. It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special, following 2018’s Tamborine. Rock had previously teased that he would discuss more about his Oscars experience on another Netflix special. Rock has been out on his Ego Death tour…

AMC is developing a series adaptation of George Clooney‘s 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck. Per the cabler, the six-episode series “follows Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Edward R. Murrow’s See It Now, who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition. With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Sy has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process. With wit and keen observation, the series confronts how we respond to chaos and the values that pull us through”…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

National News

Former "Playboy" model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

(NEW YORK) -- A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment. Burchard was found bludgeoned […]

November 11, 2022

