    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

In Brief: Epix rebrands as MGM+, and more

todayNovember 18, 2022

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Insecure and White Lotus vet Natasha Rothwell is set to star in, write and serve as showrunner for Hulu’s upcoming comedy series How to Die Alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rothwell will play Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic woman who has never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100 percent that b****’ in real life by any means necessary,” per the streamer…

Deadline reports Epix — the broadcast network which will go by the new name MGM+ starting January — and Amazon Prime Video have ordered a suite of live-action action series from Sony Pictures Television, beginning with the Spider-Man spin-off series Silk: Spider Society. The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang is set as showrunner for the series that will follow Cindy Moon, “a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk,” according to the entertainment website. MGM+ will have air the series first before it moves to Amazon’s Prime…

Peacock on Thursday released the official-teaser trailer for Bel-Air‘s second season. The series, which is a dramatic reimagining of the beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, stars Jabari Banks as Will who, like his predecessor, is South Philadelphia born and raised and moved by his mom to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in the ritzy Los Angeles Bel-Air neighborhood to keep him safe from the Philly streets. Season 2 picks up with Will “at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence,” according to the streamer… Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones also star…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

