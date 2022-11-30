AD
In brief: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ returning to theaters, ‘Tell Me Lies’ gets a season 2, and more

todayNovember 30, 2022

ABC Audio has confirmed that the year’s biggest movie, Top Gun: Maverick, will return to theaters for a special engagement, starting December 2, and running through December 15. The movie, which has already grossed nearly $1.5 billion, and boasts a 99% fan score on Rotten Tomatoes, comes to streaming for free for  Paramount+ subscribers on December 22…

Hulu has announced its romantic drama Tell Me Lies will be back for season 2. The series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as college students whose on campus relationship leads to, “an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.” The series, which also stars Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, and Branden Cook, just wrapped up its 10-episode freshman season last month…

In a reversal of a widely-criticized decision from last year’s ceremony, Variety reports that this year’s Oscars telecast will see all 23 categories announced on air. Last year, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences sought to streamline the broadcast by eliminating the categories of makeup and hairstyling, original score, film editing, documentary short, production design, animated short, live action short and sound from the televised show. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

