In Brief: Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series ‘1923’, and more

todayNovember 14, 2022

Paramount + on Sunday debuted the teaser trailer for the new Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The new original drama series, per the streamer, “will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara — played respectively by Ford and Mirren. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” 1923 debuts on December 18 on Paramount+…

CBS has announced a first-ever three-hour crossover event between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles on January 2. Team members from the three NCIS divisions will converge in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor who taught multiple members from each squad, only to learn he’s been found dead of an apparent suicide. His former students, however, suspect foul play. The story begins at 8 p.m. with the NCIS episode “Too Many Cooks,” and continues with the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Deep Fake” at 9 p.m., before wrapping up at 10 p.m. with the NCIS: Los Angeles story “A Long Time Coming”…

Budd Friedman, who founded The Improv comedy club franchise, and launched the careers of Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, among others, died of heart failure Saturday in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Improv confirmed on Saturday. He was 90 years old. An outpouring of tributes came from comedians like Richard Lewis, who recalled, “In 1971, my father, a hero to me died young. I was lost and found by this man who was a veritable kingmaker for many young comedians.” Other comedians whose careers got a boost from Friedman included Jimmy Fallon, Larry David, Chris Rock, Keenen Ivory Wayans, David Brenner, Lily Tomlin, David Steinberg, Steve Landesberg and Dick Cavett

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scores the year's second best opening with $180 million
Entertainment News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ scores the year’s second best opening with $180 million

Marvel Studios Marvel Studio's Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever debuted with an estimated $180 million in North America, the 2nd best opening weekend of the year behind Marvel's Dr. Strange sequel, which opened to $187 million in May. Wakanda Forever set a record for the biggest November opening of all time, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The first Black Panther opened to $202 million in 2018. The sequel opened to an estimated $150 million internationally, with a worldwide gross of $330 […]

todayNovember 14, 2022

