AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Winston Duke joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’, and more

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke will join Ryan Gosling in Universal’s movie adaptation of the 1980s adventure television series The Fall Guy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original series starred Lee Majors as a stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter. The new take, however, will follow a washed up stuntman, played by Gosling, who finds himself back on a movie with the man for whom he doubled long ago and who later replaced him. A mystery unfolds when the star goes missing. Duke will play the best friend of the stuntman. Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephanie Hsu also star…

The CW’s improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will end with its upcoming 12th season, the series’ longtime star Colin Mochrie announced on Friday. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years,” Mochrie wrote on Twitter. The show. an adaptation of the British show of the same name, originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998-2007, before the CW revived it in 2013. Whose Line stars Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler

Vivica A. Fox will host the 9th Annual American Reality TV Awards, which recognizes the highest achievers in unscripted TV production. Special guests will include Sofía Vergara, Steve Harvey, Courteney Cox, Jerry O’Connell, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins and Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, among others. The 9th Annual ARTAs will stream live for free on OUTtv, Monsters and Critics and in VR on ReelMood

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jimmy-kimmel-to-return-as-oscars-host
insert_link

Entertainment News

Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

ABC/Jeff Lipsky Jimmy Kimmel will once again emcee the Oscars. ABC announced Monday morning that the late-night host will report for podium duty for the third time at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Kimmel previously hosted both the 89th annual show in 2017, and the 90th in 2018. In the announcement, Kimmel joked, "Being invited to host the […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%