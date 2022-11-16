AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden’s Marvel collaboration continues with new collection

todayNovember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Iron Maiden‘s collaboration with Marvel is continuing with a new collection.

The metal legends have unveiled a new batch of apparel in partnership with the famed comic book brand, featuring Maiden’s album and single artwork combined with characters including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Guardians of the Galaxy gang.

You can check out the collection now via the Iron Maiden web store.

The Maiden/Marvel team up was first announced last November, and launched with designs featuring Deadpool, Wolverine and Venom.

In a statement at the time, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said, “Juxtaposing some of the most recognizable characters in pop art & comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day and age.”

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

meghan-trainor,-black-eyed-peas-and-more-to-help-disney-ring-in-the-holidays-with-two-christmas-specials
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor, Black Eyed Peas and more to help Disney ring in the holidays with two Christmas specials

Disney Parks/ Matt Stroshane Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Black Eyed Peas and more will salute the holidays in the newest installment of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The annual celebration, hosted by siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, returns Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Singers will dazzle with festive performances from California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World.   BEP will perform "I Gotta Feeling" and "A Cold Christmas," while Meghan will perform a medley […]

todayNovember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%