Iron Maiden’s Marvel collaboration continues with new collection

Iron Maiden‘s collaboration with Marvel is continuing with a new collection.

The metal legends have unveiled a new batch of apparel in partnership with the famed comic book brand, featuring Maiden’s album and single artwork combined with characters including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Guardians of the Galaxy gang.

You can check out the collection now via the Iron Maiden web store.

The Maiden/Marvel team up was first announced last November, and launched with designs featuring Deadpool, Wolverine and Venom.

In a statement at the time, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said, “Juxtaposing some of the most recognizable characters in pop art & comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day and age.”

