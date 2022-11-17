AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno star in ’80 for Brady’ trailer

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

Legendary actresses, assemble!

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno star in the official trailer for 80 for Brady as four best friends who travel to Houston to see their favorite football player — you guessed it, Tom Brady — play in Super Bowl 51.

The Super Bowl, which took place in 2017, saw the famed quarterback lead the New England Patriots to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28-3.

In the trailer, Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno’s characters decide to set out on their adventure, which is filled with hilarious hijinks. There are also some celebrity cameos, including Billy Porter, Guy Fieri and Rob Gronkowski.

Highlights from the trailer show Fonda making out with Harry Hamlin in a closet and later running into Gronk in the locker room; Tomlin doing the dab; Field entering a hot wings-eating contest; Moreno drinking something that results in everyone looking like Fieri; and all the ladies dancing with Porter.

Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appears in and is a producer on the Kyle Marvin-directed film, which is based on a true story.

80 for Brady touches down in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carrie-underwood-+-more-country-stars-rev-up-for-hy-vee-indycar-race-weekend
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood + more country stars rev up for Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend

ABC You can catch Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on the Iowa Speedway next summer. All three superstar country acts have signed on to play the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, with Carrie and Kenny taking the stage on Saturday, July 22. The next day, ZBB will rock out with the racing fans, sharing the bill with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. In 2022, over 80,000 fans turned out […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%