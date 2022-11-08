Jason Aldean predicts his youngest daughter will be a big fan of the CMA Awards when she’s older

ABC/Connie Chornuk

When it comes to their CMA Awards prep styles, Jason Aldean says he and his wife, Brittany, are very different.

“Brit always does [get dressed up], for sure. I don’t really feel like I get dressed up that much. It’s more just, like, shining up what I would normally wear onstage a little bit,” he tells ABC Audio ahead of Wednesday night’s CMAs.

In that regard, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Navy, just might be starting to take after her mom. Jason says that Navy and her 4-year-old brother, Memphis, are still a little too young to care about awards shows and other big televised industry events. But they’re not too far away from figuring out that what their dad does for a living is pretty different from a regular job.

“I’m sure it’s coming at some point. Especially my youngest daughter, Navy. She seems like a little bit of a diva,” Jason relates. “So she’ll be the one wanting to come to these things, getting dressed up in her own dress and all that stuff, here in the near future. I can kind of see that happening.”

But no matter what they’re wearing to the ceremony, the Aldeans all have one big goal in mind: celebrating the end of the year with a big party, along with Jason’s fellow country superstars.

“This really is the last thing of the year for most of us. I mean, it’s kind of the conclusion of the year, the CMA Awards,” he notes. “So it’s time to cut loose after the show’s over.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The 2022 CMA Awards air Wednesday night on ABC.